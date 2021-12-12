Charles Oliveira chokes out Dustin Poirier to retain the lightweight title at UFC 269

UFC 269: Dustin Poirier loses his lightweight title to Charles Oliveira, who chokes him out for the win.

DUSTIN POIRIER’S hopes of becoming undisputed champion were shattered once more when lightweight king Charles Oliveira ruthlessly ended them.

In the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas, the pride of Lafayette, Louisiana’s bid to win the 155lb title at the second time of asking ended in agony.

Poirier, a fan favorite, was defeated by Do Bronx in the third round, ending his ten-fight winning streak.

Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion, went into his third UFC title fight certain that he would leave the T-Mobile Arena as the undisputed champion.

“Man, this is the big one,” he told UFC commentator Joe Rogan during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

“I’ve paid my dues,” says the narrator.

There’s still one more mountain to conquer for the ultimate view.

“Baby, destiny isn’t a jerk.

“Let’s get started!”

However, a tenacious and determined Oliveira put an end to his hopes of winning undisputed UFC gold.

THE NEXT STEP

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS