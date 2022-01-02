Charles Woodson’s Opinion On Ravens Quarterbacks Is Surprising

If the Ravens must turn to Tyler Huntley at quarterback, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson doesn’t believe all is lost.

Woodson said on NFL on FOX on Sunday that Huntley is similar to Jackson.

If not, there are a few areas where you can improve.

“[Charles Woodson] says Tyler Huntley can do exactly what Lamar Jackson can do as a runner,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman writes, adding, “[Huntley] passes a little bit better, and [Woodson] believes the [Ravens] can win with him.”

