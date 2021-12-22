Charlie Woods is only 12 years old, but he has Tiger Woods’ iconic swing and on-course demeanor.

THEY SAY like father, like son, but the resemblance between Charlie and Tiger Woods on the golf course is uncanny.

For the second year in a row, the pair competed in the PNC Championship, which pits parents and their children against each other.

It was supposed to be about Tiger’s comeback to golf, just ten months after a horrific car accident rendered him bedridden.

Instead, it was 12-year-old Charlie who stole the show, outshining his famous father with a breathtaking performance that wowed the audience.

Even though they came in second place behind John Daly and his son Little John, it was clear that Charlie was destined to be a star.

Charlie was rumored to be a prodigy golfer like his father last year.

Of course, his father is a pro, and Tiger’s niece Cheyenne Woods is also a pro.

He won a nine-hole kids tournament last year, blowing away the competition by five strokes.

A video of Charlie’s swing went viral after he shot a three-under-33 in the tournament at the Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, with three birdies and no bogeys on the scorecard.

His caddie that day was none other than his grandfather.

“He’s starting to get into it, he’s starting to understand how to play,” Tiger said of his son to GolfTV.

“He’s posing the appropriate questions to me.”

I’ve kept up with his par, so it’s been a lot of fun to hang out with him.

“It reminds me so much of my childhood with my father.”

One thing was certain when Charlie exploded onto the scene last year.

His father’s demeanor was reflected in him.

Mini Tiger appeared to be a chip off the old block, twirling his club and giving the same fist-pump.

Their swings are identical as well.

Justin Thomas’ father, Mike, has given him some sound advice.

Charlie’s handicap is unknown, but it is thought to be in the scratch mark.

Some bookmakers are already taking bets on whether he can win a Major before he turns 22 – with odds of 1500-1.

Given that Tiger won the 1997 Masters at the age of 21, it might be worth a wager.

The Woods family has had a difficult year.

Tiger may have survived a horrific car accident in February in Los Angeles, but his professional golf career is still in jeopardy.

He admitted that he was fortunate not to lose a limb in the accident, and he was…

