Check It Out: A Michigan Star Sends a Message to Fans After a Playoff Loss

Look: A Michigan star sends a message to fans following a Playoff loss.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national championship game, where they’ll face a familiar foe.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Wolverines must reflect on a fantastic season.

Following the heartbreaking loss, one Michigan player had a message for the fans.

On Friday night, running back Blake Corum left a six-word message for fans as he left the field.

Regarding a return to the College Football Playoff, he stated, “I promise you, we’ll be back.”