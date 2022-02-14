Check It Out: A Screenshot Of The Bengals’ Final Play Has Gone Viral

The Cincinnati Bengals were seconds away from winning their first Super Bowl.

Cincy, on the other hand, couldn’t hold up in the trenches in the end.

Joe Burrow couldn’t get away from Aaron Donald on the Bengals’ final offensive play, and he ended up flailing a wobbly pass upfield that fell incomplete.

We could be looking at a very different outcome if Burrow had a little more time on that last play.

“Ja’Marr Chase was already behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender,” according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

If Burrow only had a fraction more time…”

Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time … pic.twitter.com/uQfgqZ88P4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

