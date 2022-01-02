Check It Out: An Ohio State Football Player Retires

Marcus Williamson, a cornerback for Ohio State, has decided to retire.

Williamson announced his retirement from football after halftime of the Rose Bowl.

He didn’t do a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime, he said.

Look: Ohio State Football Player Announces He Retired

I’m retired y’all ✌🏾& no I didn’t quit at halftime like vontae davis 😭 — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022