Check It Out: An Ohio State Football Player Retires
Marcus Williamson, a cornerback for Ohio State, has decided to retire.
Williamson announced his retirement from football after halftime of the Rose Bowl.
He didn’t do a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime, he said.
I’m retired y’all ✌🏾& no I didn’t quit at halftime like vontae davis 😭
— Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022
I didn’t make the trip. Figured I’d enjoy my holiday watch sum good ball. Self care fellas
— Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022