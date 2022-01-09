Check It Out: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Error

Look at this embarrassing error by an Eagles wide receiver.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a hard time finding dynamic receivers prior to the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith.

On Saturday night, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles fumbled a gimme touchdown that would have pulled the team within one score of the Cowboys.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota commented, “We’re watching some bad football.”

