Check It Out: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Error

Look at this embarrassing error by an Eagles wide receiver.
The Philadelphia Eagles had a hard time finding dynamic receivers prior to the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith.
On Saturday night, a former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles fumbled a gimme touchdown that would have pulled the team within one score of the Cowboys.
The Athletic’s Jon Machota commented, “We’re watching some bad football.”
Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake
We’re watching some bad football pic.twitter.com/h4tGH4itYb
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022