Check It Out: Jimmy Garoppolo’s Photo Is Going Viral

Check Out This Jimmy Garoppolo Photo That Has Gone Viral

Add Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, to the growing list of NFL memes.

San Francisco was unable to convert a critical fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy G was not pleased…

49ers fail to convert on 4th & 1 and Jimmy G is not happy. pic.twitter.com/xbBXKOEf0A — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 23, 2022

this is the face of a man who doesn’t realize that play was called on 4th & 1 because his coach doesn’t trust him https://t.co/cC7EfUeJWX — Dustyn W (@CallMeDBlock) January 23, 2022

I gotta defend Jimmy on this one, ITS 0 degrees and snowing out there. the hell is supposed to look like? https://t.co/0me6u5vJGr — Tre (@bedatguy_) January 23, 2022