Check It Out: Joe Burrow’s 2017 Tweet Is Going Viral
Following his team’s big win on Sunday, a 2017 tweet about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone viral on social media.
On Sunday afternoon, the Bengals won the AFC North division by defeating the Chiefs on a last-second field goal.
In his second season as Bengals quarterback, Burrow has his team locked up a playoff berth.
Former No. 1 in the United States
The number one overall NFL Draft pick appears to be on his way to a successful professional career.
Some people noticed it first.
Mike Weber, a former Ohio State running back, predicted Burrow to be the next Tom Brady in a tweet in 2017.
Joe Burrow is the Next Tom Brady and y’all don’t even know it 🤦🏾♂️
— Mike Weber (@mikeweberjr) February 6, 2017