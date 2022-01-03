Check It Out: Joe Burrow’s 2017 Tweet Is Going Viral

Following his team’s big win on Sunday, a 2017 tweet about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gone viral on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bengals won the AFC North division by defeating the Chiefs on a last-second field goal.

In his second season as Bengals quarterback, Burrow has his team locked up a playoff berth.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The number one overall NFL Draft pick appears to be on his way to a successful professional career.

Some people noticed it first.

Mike Weber, a former Ohio State running back, predicted Burrow to be the next Tom Brady in a tweet in 2017.

