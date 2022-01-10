Check It Out: Justin Herbert’s Sideline Video Has Gone Viral
On Sunday Night Football, the Chargers-Raiders game had it all, including a viral sideline quote from Justin Herbert.
“I’ve never wanted a tie so bad,” Herbert said in overtime while the Raiders had the ball.
Look: Sideline Video Of Justin Herbert Went Viral
Justin Herbert: “I’ve never wanted a tie so bad” pic.twitter.com/iRkn8QaHsx
— CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 10, 2022