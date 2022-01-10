Trending
Check It Out: Justin Herbert’s Sideline Video Has Gone Viral

Sports

On Sunday Night Football, the Chargers-Raiders game had it all, including a viral sideline quote from Justin Herbert.

“I’ve never wanted a tie so bad,” Herbert said in overtime while the Raiders had the ball.

