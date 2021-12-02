Check it out: LeBron James Leaves a cryptic Message While On Vacation

The Los Angeles Lakers learned earlier this week that they would be without LeBron James for their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The star forward, according to the team, has entered the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols.

LeBron James could miss a few games as a result, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

A player who returns a positive test is required to sit out at least 10 days or provide two negative tests separated by 24 hours, according to Woj.

LeBron James reportedly passed two positive tests and one negative test, according to multiple reports.

LeBron James, who is once again out of the starting lineup, took to Twitter with a cryptic message.

He appears to believe something “fishy” is going on, but he doesn’t elaborate.

“Something [fish emojis]is REAL going on,” LeBron said.

