Check It Out: The Packers-49ers Game’s Weather Forecast Is Going Viral

The Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round will take place in just over 24 hours.

And the weather outlook isn’t promising.

Davante Adams, a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, checked the weather forecast for Green Bay, Wisconsin, this morning.

The temperature is currently minus-6 degrees Fahrenheit (without factoring in the wind chill), with a low of minus-9 degrees Fahrenheit expected later in the day.

Tomorrow’s forecast is for temperatures ranging from six to twenty degrees (without the wind chill factor).

However, depending on how the skies look in the coming hours, this could change.

The game can also be played in the evening.

There won’t even be any sun to keep you warm.

To say the least, the Packers-49ers game on Saturday will be a chilly affair.

It will be interesting to see how this affects the game.

