Check it out: UCLA Names Chip Kelly As Their New Head Coach

UCLA Names Chip Kelly As Head Coach

On Friday, Kirk Ferentz wasn’t the only college football coach who extended his contract.

Chip Kelly has signed a new contract with UCLA, which was announced just hours after his deal was announced.

Kelly’s contract is for four years and will last until the 2025 season.

It’s easy to see why the Bruins chose to sign him to this contract.

For the first time since 2015, UCLA finished with eight victories this season.

The team also made its first appearance in a bowl game since 2017.

Kelly stated in an official statement that he is looking forward to continuing to be a part of UCLA’s football program for the foreseeable future.

According to a press release from UCLA, Kelly said, “We are extremely grateful to the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program.”

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our players and staff.”

Their unwavering dedication to our mission has laid a solid foundation for us.

We’re excited to keep developing this program into something that the UCLA community can be proud of.”

