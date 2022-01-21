Check out Aaron Rodgers’ playful dig at Tom Brady.

Take a look at Aaron Rodgers’ lighthearted dig at Tom Brady.

Whatever else you may think of Aaron Rodgers, you can’t deny that when the opportunity arises, he loves to poke fun at just about anyone.

He had Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in mind this week.

Rodgers played “Drone Jeopardy” with Cabbie Richards in a recent SportsNet feature.

He was given the task of throwing footballs at drones in order to solve the game’s puzzles.

Rodgers, however, decided to make a not-so-subtle dig at Brady and his former New England Patriots when he got his hands on one of the balls.

He joked that the ball was too hard, alluding to the deflategate scandal in 2014.

“For the Patriots, this is too firm,” Rodgers said.

During the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts, Tom Brady was embroiled in a deflated football scandal.

The Patriots went on to win the game and the Super Bowl.

Brady, however, was suspended for four games in 2015 as a result of “Deflategate.”

With three more Super Bowl victories under his belt, he has resurrected his legacy.

Regardless, it’ll be difficult to find anyone who isn’t willing to poke fun at Brady’s Deflategate gaffe.

But, in the end, it’s all in good fun.

If Rodgers wants to criticize Brady for his flaws, he shouldn’t be surprised if Brady does the same.

And, following some of Rodgers’ actions in 2021, Brady will have a lot of options.