Check Out Chad Johnson’s NSFW Message To Bart Scott

Chad Johnson Has A NSFW Message For Bart Scott, Take A Look

Bart Scott, a former NFL linebacker, made headlines earlier Thursday morning when he made comments about Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

During a segment on Get Up, Scott seemed to imply that the Ravens should hold Burrow accountable for his performance in Cincinnati’s win last week.

Scott stated, “The order has been sent.”

“In Baltimore, we call it a red dot.”

For the rest of his career, it’ll be on him [Burrow].

He’ll come to regret what he did.

You’ll regret it as well, Zac Taylor.”

With his remarks, the former linebacker clearly went too far.

Fans and even former NFL players slammed him on social media.

Scott received a message from a former Cincinnati Bengals player.

Chad Johnson, a former star wide receiver, had a simple message for ESPN analyst.

“Oh, Bartholomew, cry me a f***ing river,” Johnson exclaimed.

