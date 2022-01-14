Check out Colin Cowherd’s prediction for one major NFL upset this weekend.

The Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday is one of the most anticipated games of the first round of the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy and his Dallas Cowboys have a slight advantage over the 6-seed 49ers in this game (-3.0).

With that said, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes an upset is possible.

Cowherd predicted the Niners to beat the Cowboys in the first round during his “Blazin’ 5 Picks” segment on Friday.

He predicts a San Francisco victory by a score of 28-27.

“I went back and forth, but I have to go with my gut,” he said on The Herd. “I’m taking San Francisco and the points and the upset victory.”

“Over the last three years, the road team has won 10 of the last 14 Wild Card games.

The 49ers offense leads the NFL in yards per play (6.1) — it’s the hottest it’s been all year… [Jimmy Garappolo] has been a top-5 clutch quarterback in the league since Thanksgiving.”

