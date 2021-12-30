Check out College GameDay’s Guest Picker For CFB Playoff Games.

ESPN College GameDay is in Florida for the Orange Bowl, which pits Georgia against Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia fans will adore the special celebrity guest picker, while Michigan fans will despise him.

Bill Goldberg (mononymously known as “Goldberg”), a WWE legend and former Georgia Bulldogs player, announced he’ll be the guest picker in a video posted by College GameDay on Thursday.

Goldberg said that of all the things he’s accomplished, appearing on College GameDay has been a lifelong ambition of his.

“There’s one thing I’ve been unable to figure out.”

Tomorrow is one item on my bucket list that I haven’t been able to cross off.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most exciting nights of the year.

Miami, Florida is located in the state of Florida.

The Orange Bowl is an American football game played in the United States.

Goldberg: “College GameDay’s celebrity picker.”

Then Goldberg singled out Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, saying he’s “looking for both.”

He ended his video by addressing the Wolverines with his catchphrase “Who’s next?”

Look: College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For CFB Playoff Games

