Check Out Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Reaction To His Big Night Out

Take a look at how Dak Prescott’s girlfriend reacted to his big night out.

On Saturday night, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won their final game of the regular season, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles.

At Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, Dallas defeated Philadelphia 51-26.

Prescott set a new Cowboys single-season record for touchdown passes, passing Tony Romo.

Prescott threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

Prescott had been struggling in recent weeks, so this was a positive step for him.

“For a guy in a slump, it’s been a hell of a year.

It was all a joke!… I think he’s one of a kind.

He’s a one-of-a-kind individual.

What’s exciting is that we have a lot of room for improvement ahead of us.

“He’s still a young quarterback with a lot of good football ahead of him,” said head coach Mike McCarthy.

Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, posted on her Instagram Story about his big game.

For Prescott and his companions, the real fun begins now.

The Cowboys will be ranked anywhere between No. 1 and No. 3.

2 to the number one.

The NFC playoffs have a four-seed.

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night