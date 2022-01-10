Check out Daniel Carlson’s message to Steelers fans.

Look at what Daniel Carlson has to say to Steelers fans.

On Sunday night, kicker Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders proved to be a hero for both his team and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carlson kicked a 47-yard field goal with the clock running out in overtime to send the Raiders into the playoffs.

The kick also avoided a tie, which would have qualified both AFC West teams for the playoffs while leaving the Steelers (9-7-1) out in the cold.

Carlson’s game-winning goal was well-received in Pittsburgh, despite its unintended nature.

Steelers fans flooded social media with messages of gratitude for the Raiders kicker, and some even began donating to charities with which he has been involved.

On Monday, Carlson took to Twitter to thank his fans for their generosity and to raise awareness for causes that are important to him.

“Steelers, please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I’ve been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who want to join in on the fun!” Carlson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

He also included links to three different charities with which he has previously collaborated.

