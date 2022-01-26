Check Out David Ortiz’s Viral Reaction To Being Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

When David Ortiz learned that he had been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, he had an incredible reaction.

He was on the phone with Jack O’Connell of the Baseball Writers Association of America, and he screamed and hugged his family as soon as he received the news.

Look: David Ortiz’s Reaction To Getting Into Hall Of Fame Going Viral

