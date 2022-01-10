Check Out Derek Carr’s Reaction To The Raiders’ Unprecedented Season

The Oakland Raiders have advanced to the NFL playoffs, and quarterback Derek Carr played a key role in their success.

Carr had a decent season statistically, throwing for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes.

But it’s possible that his ability to keep his team focused on the field during a chaotic fall off of it was his most valuable contribution.

The Raiders persevered despite the firing of their head coach and a midseason slump that had fans fearful of another disappointing season.

Furthermore, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released after being arrested for DUI causing death and reckless driving, while cornerback Nate Hobbs was charged with DUI last week.

Carr sent out a tweet this afternoon that included photos of him on a doctor’s exam table with an injured ankle and kneeling in prayer after the team’s playoff-clinching win last night.

“I wouldn’t trade any of it,” Carr said of the long journey.

“I had a lot on my mind when I took these photos.

Never let anyone tell you what you can’t do. Keep grinding, keep that chip on your shoulder, and never let anyone tell you what you can’t do.

Let’s have some fun now that we’ve made it back to (hashtag)RaiderNation!”

