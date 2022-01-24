Check Out Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott’s Rivalry

On social media this afternoon, a former Dallas Cowboys player and Dak Prescott’s brother appeared to be feuding.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant suggested to Prescott on Sunday that he contact Tony Romo this offseason.

Prescott, according to Bryant, would benefit from working out with his former Cowboys quarterback, who now works for CBS.

The Cowboys’ offense struggled late in the season, particularly in their Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

Dallas’ offense has far too much talent to be a one-and-done team in the playoffs.

Amari Cooper is far from the Problem in Dallas so let’s get that straight… If you really want to keep it a buck…Dak need to call up Romo and talk about how to read Defenses so he can understand the D weaknesses on how to utilize his weapons in certain situations.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 23, 2022

If you know football you know I’m not bashing.. it’s too much talent in Dallas for them not to be playing yesterday or today…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 23, 2022

because @DezBryant & Romo won so many playoff games together. miss me with this shit — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) January 24, 2022

I’m going to sit this right here @86Prescott you trippin…don’t let these folks have you reading what I said in a negative way… I believe Romo can help your brotha.. I played with both guys…your Brotha got a opportunity to do what Romo or myself couldn’t do… I stand on it pic.twitter.com/HmK5TiXryk — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2022