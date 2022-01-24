Trending
Check Out Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott’s Rivalry

On social media this afternoon, a former Dallas Cowboys player and Dak Prescott’s brother appeared to be feuding.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant suggested to Prescott on Sunday that he contact Tony Romo this offseason.

Prescott, according to Bryant, would benefit from working out with his former Cowboys quarterback, who now works for CBS.

The Cowboys’ offense struggled late in the season, particularly in their Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

Dallas’ offense has far too much talent to be a one-and-done team in the playoffs.

