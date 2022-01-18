Check Out How Browns Players Reacted To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Game

Take a look at how the Browns’ players reacted to Odell Beckham Jr.’s performance.

In the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Odell Beckham Jr. proved his worth by catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

When Beckham first signed with the Rams, there were a lot of questions about him, but it’s becoming clear that he’s still a game-changing wide receiver.

When it comes to Beckham’s time with the Cleveland Browns, it’s clear that he was well-liked by his teammates.

Several Browns players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback Greg Newsome, and linebacker Mack Wilson, tweeted about Beckham during Monday’s game.

OBJ💎💎 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 18, 2022

Yeah O! 💪🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) January 18, 2022