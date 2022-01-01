Check out Jim Harbaugh’s Orange Bowl outfit, which has gone viral.

Take a look at Jim Harbaugh’s Orange Bowl ensemble, which has gone viral.
It wouldn’t be a Michigan game day without checking in on Jim Harbaugh’s attire.
A video of Harbaugh on the field went viral just as the Orange Bowl was about to begin.
Michigan’s head coach is dressed in a white polo shirt and navy slacks.
Harbaugh’s game-day outfit is made even better by the fact that he’s wearing cleats.
A few minutes before kickoff, WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta’s Zach Klein caught Harbaugh inspecting the grass.
According to the video, Harbaugh likes the Hard Rock Stadium conditions.
This is Harbaugh’s video:
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh wearing cleats… and checking out the grass field 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/kV9LyxWv1o
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 31, 2021