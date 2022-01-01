Check out Jim Harbaugh’s Orange Bowl outfit, which has gone viral.

Take a look at Jim Harbaugh’s Orange Bowl ensemble, which has gone viral.

It wouldn’t be a Michigan game day without checking in on Jim Harbaugh’s attire.

A video of Harbaugh on the field went viral just as the Orange Bowl was about to begin.

Michigan’s head coach is dressed in a white polo shirt and navy slacks.

Harbaugh’s game-day outfit is made even better by the fact that he’s wearing cleats.

A few minutes before kickoff, WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta’s Zach Klein caught Harbaugh inspecting the grass.

According to the video, Harbaugh likes the Hard Rock Stadium conditions.

This is Harbaugh’s video:

Look: Jim Harbaugh's Orange Bowl Outfit Goes Viral

