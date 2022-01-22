Check Out Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, She’s All Set For The Bengals-Titans Playoff Game

Check Out Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Before The Bengals-Titans Playoff Game

With a trip to the AFC title game on the line, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans in just a few hours.

Last weekend, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led his team to their first playoff victory in over 30 years.

He played a key role in the Bengals’ 26-19 victory over the Raiders.

Burrow has been everything the Bengals could want in a No. 1 quarterback.

There’s one overall pick and then some.

With 525 passing yards in a game against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, he set a franchise record for passing yards in a game.

He appears to be on track to lead the Bengals to success for many years, but today will be a major test.

The Titans have a strong defensive front that could pose problems for one of the league’s most sacked quarterbacks.

Burrow will have his own cheering section at today’s game because his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, will be in attendance.

So far this season, she’s been a fixture at Bengals games.

She was not going to miss this game, even if it was being played on the road.

On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo from before today’s game in Nashville.

On Olivia’s Instagram, the couple can be seen celebrating Burrow’s time at LSU.

Burrow and the Bengals are 3.5-point underdogs in Saturday’s game.

The game between Cincinnati and Tennessee begins at 4:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who will come out on top?

