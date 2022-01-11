Check out JR Smith’s College Math Tweet, which has gone viral.

Take a look at JR Smith’s viral tweet about college math.

JR Smith, a former NBA shooting guard, has had a lot of laughs during his college years.

The North Carolina A&T freshman appears to be getting a rude introduction to college math.

Smith, who had a 4.0 GPA in his first semester, asked a question on Twitter this morning that we’re sure almost everyone who has taken high school and/or college math has asked at least once.

Smith wondered aloud, “Who the hell put these letters in math, and why?”

