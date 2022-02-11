Check out Kyrie Irving’s denial of rumors that he wanted James Harden to leave the team.

Look at how Kyrie Irving responds to reports that he wanted James Harden to leave the team.

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday afternoon.

A shocking report about Harden and Kyrie Irving’s relationship surfaced shortly after that.

Irving was said to be “eager” for a Harden trade to happen.

According to the report, the two didn’t have a strong bond and rarely agreed on anything.

“When Irving learned that Harden was hoping to be traded, a well-placed source says he was excited to see it happen,” Joe Vardon of The Athletic wrote.

Today is Irving’s day off.

Vardon’s report was refuted by the Brooklyn Nets star with a blunt response on Twitter on Thursday night.

“I guess this is today’s ‘breaking news’ media,” Irving wrote.

“Don’t use my surname in any of your Simpleton articles.”

“Once again, the Puppets have gone berserk.”

