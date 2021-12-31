Check out Mike Zimmer’s announcement of the Vikings’ starting quarterback for the Packers game.

Sean Mannion, the Vikings’ backup quarterback, was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list earlier today.

Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota Vikings couldn’t have received this news at a better time, as QB1 Kirk Cousins was placed on the list this morning after a positive test.

Zimmer named Mannion as the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers just a few hours after he was activated.

