Check Out The New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Logo From The NFL

Look at the new ‘Thursday Night Football’ logo from the National Football League.

Starting next season, Amazon Prime Video will be the only place to watch Thursday Night Football.

Because a new era is about to begin, the Thursday Night Football logo is getting a makeover.

Amazon unveiled the new Thursday Night Football logo on Tuesday morning.

It features a variety of blue shades while retaining the NFL shield.

Amazon’s global CMO for Prime Video and Amazon Studio, Ukonwa Ojo, is optimistic that the company will be able to influence how football is watched in the future.

“We’re carving out a stake in what we believe is the future of football,” Ukonwa told Variety, “and our experience will be much more immersive than consumers are used to.”

That was something we wanted to make sure happened.”

Look: The NFL Has A New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Logo

Look: The NFL Has A New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Logo