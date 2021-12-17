Check out the NFL’s announcement of a new game time and channel for three games that have been postponed.

Look at the NFL’s announcement of a new game time and channel for three postponed games.

For the three rescheduled games, the NFL has officially announced the new times and channels.

The game between the Browns and the Raiders, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday.

NFL Network will broadcast the game at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The regular Monday Night Football matchup between Minnesota and Chicago will begin at 8:15 p.m. following that game.

ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET

Both the Seahawks and the Rams will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on your local coverage, ET on FOX.

The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021