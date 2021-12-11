Check out the Rams’ decision on running back Darrell Henderson.

Due to illness, Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams did not practice on Saturday.

The team just gave an official update on his condition.

Henderson has been added to the COVID-19 Reserve list.

Henderson was sick and went for testing, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams’ timing isn’t ideal in this situation.

They’ll play the Cardinals in a key NFC West matchup on Monday night.

Henderson may be able to return to the active roster for Monday’s game, but time is not on his side.

While being asymptotic, he’d have to test negative on Sunday and Monday.

Look: Rams Announce Decision On RB Darrell Henderson

Look: Rams Announce Decision On RB Darrell Henderson