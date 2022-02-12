Check Out The Viral Scene Following Sam Ryder’s Hole-In-One At The WM Phoenix Open

Look at the aftermath of Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open, which has gone viral.

When the fourth round of the WM Phoenix Open begins tomorrow, Sam Ryder will not be at the top of the leaderboard, but he did have the best highlight this Saturday afternoon.

Ryder chose to attack the pin with his approach on the 16th hole.

The result was a hole-in-one that sent the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale into a frenzy.

Not only did the crowd erupt when the ball rolled into the hole gently, but some fans decided to throw beer cans onto the course as well.

We’ve seen a lot of great reactions in the golf world before, but Saturday’s moment may be the most memorable.

Following Ryder’s ace, this was the scene at the WM Phoenix Open:

Look: Scene After Sam Ryder’s Hole-In-One At WM Phoenix Open Going Viral

Look: Scene After Sam Ryder’s Hole-In-One At WM Phoenix Open Going Viral