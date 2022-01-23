Check out this costly red-zone interception by Jimmy Garoppolo.

Take a look at Jimmy Garoppolo’s costly red-zone interception.

A backbreaking redzone interception cost the 49ers a chance to tie the game before halftime just as things were starting to look up for them.

Jimmy Garoppolo saw George Kittle break open too late, and his pass was undercut in an attempt to force the ball to the boundary.

Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Costly Red-Zone Interception

Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Costly Red-Zone Interception