Check Out This Cryptic Message From A Miami Dolphins Player
The past two days have been a whirlwind for Miami Dolphins fans, containing just about every emotion imaginable.
The Dolphins appeared to be on the verge of making the playoffs after starting the season with a 1-7 record.
The team, however, fell just short of its goal, and head coach Brian Flores suffered the consequences.
Despite a 19-14 record in the previous two seasons, the Dolphins fired Flores and decided to start over.
That might not be the last time the Dolphins have a turnover heading into the 2022 season.
Xavien Howard, the star cornerback, sent a cryptic message to his followers on social media earlier this afternoon.
Howard was seen waving goodbye to the fans as he walked off the field without his pads on.
Take a look.
— Xavien Howard (@Iamxavienhoward) January 11, 2022