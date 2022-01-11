Check Out This Cryptic Message From A Miami Dolphins Player

The past two days have been a whirlwind for Miami Dolphins fans, containing just about every emotion imaginable.

The Dolphins appeared to be on the verge of making the playoffs after starting the season with a 1-7 record.

The team, however, fell just short of its goal, and head coach Brian Flores suffered the consequences.

Despite a 19-14 record in the previous two seasons, the Dolphins fired Flores and decided to start over.

That might not be the last time the Dolphins have a turnover heading into the 2022 season.

Xavien Howard, the star cornerback, sent a cryptic message to his followers on social media earlier this afternoon.

Howard was seen waving goodbye to the fans as he walked off the field without his pads on.

Take a look.

