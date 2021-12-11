Check out this video of a CBB coach being ejected after an altercation with the referees.

Check out this video of a CBB coach being ejected after an altercation with the officials.

Arkansas was 9-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

In Tulsa, however, the Razorbacks’ perfect season came to an end.

The Razorbacks lost 88-66 to the Sooners this afternoon.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman vented his frustrations with just over three minutes left in the second half.

After arguing with the officials, Musselman was given two technical fouls.

Musselman began walking toward the officials after he was officially ejected from the game.

Thankfully, the rest of the Arkansas staff kept Musselman in check and ensured that the situation didn’t spiral out of control.

The video of Musselman being ejected can be found here:

Look: CBB Coach Ejected After Argument With Refs

