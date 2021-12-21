Watch this video of a Vikings linebacker being ejected for a hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Check out this video of a Vikings LB being ejected for a hit on Bears QB Justin Fields.

The NFL has always placed a premium on keeping quarterbacks safe.

That’s why no one questioned whether Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks should have been ejected by the officials on Monday night.

During the fourth quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields attempted to get a first down with his legs, but when he saw the Vikings’ defense swarming to him, he slid to the 15-yard line to protect himself.

Despite the fact that Fields had clearly surrendered, Kendricks completed his tackle and delivered a late hit on the rookie quarterback.

The play drew a flurry of flags because it was clearly a helmet-to-helmet hit by Kendricks.

The officiating crew in Chicago decided to eject Kendricks after a brief discussion.

The hit for which Kendricks was ejected is as follows:

Look: Vikings LB Ejected For Hit On Bears QB Justin Fields

#Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has been ejected for delivering this helmet-to-helmet shot on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/uhiQpu7lE5

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2021