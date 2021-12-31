Check Out This Viral Video Of A Purdue Player Who Was Supposedly Injured.

Check Out This Viral Video Of A Purdue Player Who Was ‘Injured’

Check out this viral video of a Purdue player who was allegedly injured.

Today’s Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue has been a wild affair, with five lead changes and nonstop passing by both teams.

However, the most memorable moment may have come from a Purdue player who was “injured.”

At one point during the game, Tennessee was driving the ball and rushing to the line for a new play.

One Purdue player, however, was seen pointing to his sideline before kneeling to show he was hurt.

According to the instant replay, the crowd was not happy with what had happened.

Boos rained down on the field after the replay revealed what the injured player had done.

There’s a debate on Twitter about whether the injury was staged.

On the basis of the video, it’s difficult to say.

Fans, on the other hand, aren’t afraid to express their thoughts on the topic:

Thoughts and prayers for Purdue’s clearly injured player pic.twitter.com/7XG7JISzTS

December 30, 2021 — Connor O’Gara (@cjogara)

Jerry, could you please provide us with an update on this?

30 December 2021 — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge)

To me, the Purdue player appeared to be injured.

It’s abhorrent that they’d suggest he’s a liar.

30 December 2021 — Patrick Simpson (@_PatrickSimpson)

Is Jerry aware that “injured” players can return to the game after one play?

Purdue should have more than 11 defensive players available, according to my calculations. https://t.co/xeZEytx4Kk

December 30, 2021 — Ryan Schumppert (@rschump00)

Purdue’s best defensive lineman was the last player to go down.

You don’t want him faking it.

30 December 2021, Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker)

