Take a look at this viral video of John Madden roasting a Cowboys player.

﻿Look at this video of John Madden roasting a Cowboys player that has gone viral.

Following the untimely death of NFL legend John Madden on Tuesday, football fans all over the world are remembering some of his most memorable moments in the booth.

For the Dallas Cowboys, Madden, who has been covering games for more than three decades, was frequently assigned to big-time games.

While he praised Troy Aikman’s on-field abilities, he famously mocked the quarterback’s ability to grow facial hair.

On the phone, Madden said, “Troy Aikman is trying to grow a beard and he just can’t do it.”

“… I’m looking as closely as I can, but there’s no beard.”

“Wow, that’s a beard that’s been growing for four days!”

“It’s a passive attempt,” Pat Summerall, his longtime booth partner, said.

Madden replied, “It’s very, very passive!”

Madden went so far as to use his famous telestrator to point out Aikman’s lack of facial hair.

Look: Old Video Of John Madden Roasting Cowboys Star Going Viral

John Madden, the G.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/dnEvOnF6ZY

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend.

RIP John

— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021