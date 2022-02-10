Check Out This Viral Photo Of Aaron Rodgers With Packers Fans

Look at this photo of Aaron Rodgers with Packers fans, which has gone viral.

On Wednesday night, a photo of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting next to some fans went viral on social media.

Despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to commit to another season in Green Bay – or anywhere else in the NFL – he clearly has a lot of respect for Packers fans.

On Wednesday, Rodgers played in the pro-am golf tournament at the Phoenix Waste Management Open.

During his round, he encountered some Packers supporters.

“Just spoke with two delightful Packers fans who said Aaron Rodgers “made our lives” today when he came over and sat next to them on the fourth green.

“Rob Hernandez tweeted on Wednesday that Marlowe Sorensen, right, and Sandy Bing live in a retirement community adjacent to TPC Scottsdale’s back nine.”

Look: Photo Of Aaron Rodgers With Packers Fans Goes Viral

Look: Photo Of Aaron Rodgers With Packers Fans Goes Viral

Just talked to these two delightful @Packers fans who “had our lives made” today when @AaronRodgers12 came over and sat by them on the fourth green. Marlowe Sorensen, right, and Sandy Bing live in a retirement community adjacent to the back nine at TPC Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/rTLPz2N2Mv — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 9, 2022