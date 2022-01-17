Check out this viral photo of Lane Kiffin with a transfer quarterback.

Lane Kiffin, the head coach at Ole Miss, has always had a strong following among high-profile recruits.

He understands how to connect with them and get to know them.

He’ll occasionally take photos with recruits to post on social media, as happened with transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“We out like 007,” Dart captioned a photo next to Kiffin’s Aston Martin.

Look: Lane Kiffin Photo With Transfer Quarterback Going Viral

