Check out this viral photo of the Cotton Bowl’s ‘Student Section.’

Take a look at this photo of the Cotton Bowl’s ‘Student Section,’ which has gone viral.
During the ESPN broadcast of the Cotton Bowl, it appears that we just had a really funny TV graphic fail.
Either that, or a miscalculation in the camera angle.
How else to explain a group of middle-aged people on the screen when ESPN claimed it was doing a closeup of the Alabama student section?
Whatever the reason, we’re sure the producer was not pleased.
Look: Photo Of Cotton Bowl ‘Student Section’ Going Viral
This is the student section at the Cotton Bowl? pic.twitter.com/SPAYJ8gpWA
— Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) December 31, 2021