Take a look at Tom Brady’s hype video, which went viral on Sunday morning.

Take a look at Tom Brady’s pre-game hype video, which went viral on Sunday morning.

Take a look at Tom Brady’s pre-game hype video, which went viral early Sunday.

It’s playoff time in Tampa Bay.

One year after leading the Buccaneers to victory in the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is attempting to win another.

The race kicks off on Sunday.

No. 1 is the most important.

Tampa Bay is the only team in the league with a winning record.

The number one position is currently held by

The NFC’s No. 2 seed will take on the No. 1 seed.

No. 1 is the most important.

The No. 2 seed in the NFC will host the No. 1 seed.

Brady has everything he needs to get started.

The legendary NFL quarterback released his Wild Card hype video on Twitter early Sunday morning.

Take a look at Tom Brady’s hype video, which went viral early Sunday morning.

CHECK OUT TOM BRADY’S SUNDAY MORNING HYPE VIDEO

pic.twitter.com/498AJ8BL7o LFG pic.twitter.com/498AJ8BL7o

January 16, 2022 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]