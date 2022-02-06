Check Out UNC Fans Chanting NSFW Messages At Coach K

Look at these UNC fans chanting an NSFW message at Coach K.
The fact that this is Mike Krzyzewski’s final game in Chapel Hill does not guarantee a warm reception.
When Duke touched the floor during Saturday night’s game, the Tar Heels faithful had some not-so-nice things to say to Coach K.
Let us leave the blanks for you to fill in.
Look: UNC Fans Appear To Chant NSFW Message At Coach K
Look: UNC Fans Appear To Chant NSFW Message At Coach K
They’re not saying “Farewell Coach K”… pic.twitter.com/72e9CAoGLh
— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 5, 2022