Cheering was planned: Neymar wanted to provoke Haaland

Insta 1/8 Neymar returns the favor with Dortmund star Haaland.

imago images / PanoramiC 2/8 Neymar provokes on and off the square.

Insta 3/8 After the game, the whole team winks towards Haaland.







imago images / PanoramiC 7/8 Neymar (right) is not a child of sadness.

keystone-sda.ch 8/8 Marquinhos (right) celebrates the win against Dortmund.

PSG star Neymar is often a provocation on two legs. His constant complaining? Lifts the hat of many a spectator. His swallows? A horror! The Brazilian also likes to pour oil into the fire next to the lawn, provoking his opponents. After the victory against Dortmund, the PSG stars were photographed in the Buddha position. That pose that is typical of BVB striker Erling Haaland (19).

An action that grew on the manure of Neymar. That revealed PSG teammate Marquinhos. Neymar should not avoid possible confrontations, on the contrary. «He told us that he wanted to provoke Haaland. He likes things like that. Neymar is not just a football player, he is not afraid of something like that, »said the midfielder in an interview on the YouTube channel« Desimpedidos ».

His compatriot had told him beforehand what he was going to do: «I asked him (Neymar, editor) to be through to the end of the game. ‘Let me, don’t stop me’, he replied before he met and cheered. »