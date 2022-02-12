Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: In a dramatic draw, title rivals Chelsea and Arsenal share the spoils after the Blues were denied a penalty.

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: In a dramatic draw, title rivals share the spoils after the Blues were denied a penalty.

EMMA HAYES questioned Chelsea’s decision to miss out on a penalty chance in the final seconds of their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Even as the WSL’s title rivals battled to a tense 0-0 draw in front of a sell-out Kingsmeadow crowd, it was honours.

Chelsea’s late appeals for a penalty after the ball struck Leah Williamson’s arm near the end of the game provided some drama.

“In terms of dominance, Arsenal’s best moments were in the first half,” Hayes said.

In the second half, we created some big chances that didn’t pan out.

“However, a penalty that was not given will be the talking point.

It was, in our opinion, a clear penalty.

“It was felt throughout the stadium, including the Arsenal bench.”

“Rebecca Welch, the referee, looked at Leah Williamson and asked, ‘Did you handball it?’ Of course, she said no.”

We squandered a major opportunity.”

“It (the game) was a great advertisement for the league in terms of watching two great teams,” Hayes added.

“I thought the cumulative effect of games showed in us tonight,” he said.

Going forward, I didn’t think we were free flowing by our standards.

“Defensively, we were rock-solid.

It was impossible to predict the outcome of the game.”

The Gunners were content to counter as the hosts took control of possession early on.

Before Arsenal gained traction, Fran Kirby saw a mishit shot fly over the bar in the third minute.

In the first half, the visitors had the better attacking opportunities, hoping to take a five-point lead at the top of the table.

In the ninth minute, Noelle Maritz’s probing cross forced Ann-Katrin Berger to punch the ball out of danger.

After nutmegging Jess Carter and hitting the turf after a collision with the defender, Caitlin Foord looked for a penalty almost ten minutes later.

Miedema came close to scoring with a right-footed volley a few minutes later.

And her team appeared to be causing more issues for the champions’ defense.

In the 35th minute, a misplaced pass from Aniek Nouwen resulted in a Mead cross that was dropped and quickly reclaimed by Berger.

Near halftime, Sam Kerr forced a fine block from Steph Catley after Harder’s lofted pass.

Chelsea were eager to seize the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half.

Cuthbert’s shot was blocked in the 49th minute, and Jonna Andersson’s effort went just wide of the post.

Kerr had a fantastic year…

