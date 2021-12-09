Chelsea 0 Juventus 0: After Sam Kerr was cautioned for a pitch invader push, Emma Hayes issues a player safety warning.

After a pitch invader disrupted Chelsea’s match with Juventus, EMMA HAYES wants the women’s game to look into player safety.

In the Champions League, Joe Montemurro led the Italian aces to a tense 0-0 draw against a former WSL foe.

However, the match was briefly halted when a male spectator darted onto the Kingsmeadow grass, sending him tumbling to the ground.

And the Australian star was cautioned by the referee for shoulder barging a late-game substitute who appeared to be attempting to take a selfie with Magda Eriksson.

“If he really wanted a photograph, he could have waited until the end,” Hayes said.

But, aside from the jokes, we must consider the safety of the players.

“As the game has grown in popularity, we’ve noticed an increase in the demand for players.”

“It should serve as a reminder to all of us in our stadiums and among our stewards that we must prioritize player safety.”

The Blues were denied a win that would have advanced them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after five group games.

Hayes, on the other hand, is confident that her team will be able to get the result they require to advance to the next round of the competition following their final group stage match.

“I’m extremely proud of the players for playing such a big game so soon after the FA Cup Final,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho added.

“We got a point, and we’re in the driver’s seat heading into the final game, right where we want to be.”

“We know Wolfsburg is a difficult place to visit, but we are confident in our ability.”

The Blues got off to a fast start, registering 14 shots in the first half.

Within the first minute, Erin Cuthbert forced Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to tip her fierce right-handed strike over the bar.

Fran Kirby’s effort was smothered by France’s goalkeeper a few moments later.

Sam Kerr had one of the best scoring chances, outmuscling her defender before firing a shot across the goalmouth in the 27th minute.

And early in the second half, the Australian star thought she had put the hosts ahead, only to be called offside.

Lina Hurtig found space in the 66th minute to unleash a tame shot that Ann-Katrin Berger easily claimed.

Millie Bright, much to her chagrin, blasted a late shot over the bar.

Late in the game, tempers flared, and Berger was cautioned after reacting angrily to Barbara Bonansea’s kick on Erin Cuthbert.

