Chelsea 1 Brighton 1: Welbeck’s dramatic equaliser cancels out Lukaku’s opener, while Reece James is forced off with an injury.

Chelsea 1 Brighton 1: Welbeck’s dramatic equaliser cancels out Lukaku’s opener as Reece James is forced off with an injury.

CHELSEA climbed to second place in the Premier League, but lost two points after Brighton scored a last-gasp equalizer.

With a 28th-minute header, Romelu Lukaku gave the Blues the lead for the first time.

The goal came just moments after Reece James, who had been injured, had dealt his team a blow.

Danny Welbeck equalized in added time after a peach of a cross from Marc Cucurella was headed home by Thomas Tuchel and Co.

Chelsea climbed above Liverpool into second place in the table, trailing only Manchester City.

However, if the Reds defeat them on Sunday in West London, they will bounce back quickly.

MORE TO COME IN THE FUTURE.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!