Chelsea 2 Liverpool 2: In a title race thriller, the Blues’ stunning first-half comeback sees the spoils shared.

Chelsea 2 Liverpool 2: In a thrilling title race, the Blues’ stunning first-half comeback sees the spoils shared.

THOMAS TUCHEL sacked Romelu Lukaku for making too much ‘noise,’ only to hear decibel levels at a raucous Stamford Bridge go off the scale.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho took the risk of benching his £97 million record signing, and a brace from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic brought the team back from a two-goal deficit before half-time.

Nonetheless, Manchester City’s two distant rivals were forced to settle for a point apiece in this thrilling, unpredictable match, ensuring that the Premier League title race will be anything but.

Despite the absence of manager Jurgen Klopp and three more Covid casualties from his squad, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah had given Liverpool an early 2-0 lead.

Every time the Reds visit the capital, we are treated to high-octane antics akin to those seen at Brentford, West Ham, and Tottenham.

Despite the fact that Klopp’s team has failed to win on any of their four visits to London, Pep Guardiola’s City are 11 points ahead.

The Reds still have a game in hand, but with Salah and Mane off to the African Cup of Nations, the task is becoming increasingly difficult.

Chelsea are in second place, ten points behind the champions, and they simply don’t have the momentum to make a fight of it.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The big Belgian was hardly missed as the Blues roared back and could easily have snatched victory in a lively but goalless second half. Lukaku had been punished for venting his dissatisfaction in an Italian TV interview – but the big Belgian was hardly missed as the Blues roared back and could easily have snatched victory in a lively but goalless second half.

Following City’s injury-time winner at Arsenal on Saturday, this appeared to be a match between two ‘also-rans’ in a three-horse ‘title race.’

Klopp, Allison, Joel Matip, and Roberto Firmino had not travelled due to a positive Covid test, leaving assistant Pep Lijnders in charge.

After 12 seconds, Mane escaped a red card for elbowing Cesar Azpilicueta, which was deemed reckless but not violent by the VAR.

Chelsea’s resentment was compounded just nine minutes later when Mane scored the game’s first goal.

Trevoh Chalobah’s attempted interception of Edouard Mendy at ankle-height was spectacularly misjudged, allowing Mane to round his fellow Senegalese and slot home.

Mendy had saved well from Salah before that, and Liverpool’s stand-in keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had thwarted Pulisic after Kai Havertz had charged down at a Trent Alexander-Arnold clearance attempt.

Pulisic has managed to stay alive…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.