Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Blues strengthen grip on Champions League place with rout of terrible Toffees

Frank Lampard approached Carlo Ancelotti before kick-off and seemed unsure for a split-second exactly how to greet his former boss.

Should it he offer a hand to Ancelotti or bump fists or try to touch elbows in these times of extreme caution?

In the end they smiled at each other and dived into a bear hug.

On the pitch, Lampard suffered no such quandary. There were no doubts and not a trace of hesitation from his team and the warm homecoming embrace for Ancelotti did not last for long.

Chelsea delivered what was perhaps their most complete performance of the season.

Lampard has been criticised at times in his first season as a Premier League manager but this was one of those days when he got everything right and the crowd sang his name and he was able to relax and enjoy the occasion.

Having knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Tuesday, his team were surefooted and confident against Everton as they coasted to a victory which consolidates them in fourth with a five-point cushion.

They took control in the opening moments, were two up by half-time and four up within 54 minutes, and teenager Billy Gilmour sparkled again in the heart of midfield with Jorginho suspended and Mateo Kovacic injured.

Goals by Mason Mount, who excelled for an hour, and Pedro established an early lead.

Two more, converted by Willian and Olivier Giroud, inside three minutes at the start of the second half, killed the contest and proved to be the cue for an early exit from plenty of the Everton supporters.

Lampard was able to unleash two more teenage prospects from the club’s academy.

Faustino Anjorin came on to replace Willian for what proved to be an eventful 20 minutes, in which he fired one effort high over and was denied another chance in front of goal by a hefty recovery tackle by Djibril Sidibe.

Then came Armado Broja, off the bench for the closing stages in time to be chopped down brutally by a frustrated Mason Holgate.

Everton, by this point, were thoroughly and deservedly beaten.

Ancelotti, on his first competitive return since two years as Chelsea manager ended in 2011, shifted uncomfortably from one foot to the other as his team were tormented.

His gaze was fixed on the middle distance and he did not respond when the home fans sang his name with the score at 4-0.

The Merseysiders are vastly improved under Ancelotti but they were dreadful, soft in midfield and feeble at the back and never looked remotely like ending a long winless run at Stamford Bridge which now stretches for 25 games, back to November 1994.

Chelsea in contrast were slick and hungry, moving the ball at pace and winning it back quickly. They overwhelmed Everton and the midfield trio of Mount, Gilmour and Ross Barkley were the driving force.

Mount soon tested Jordan Pickford with a volley wonderfully executed as the ball skipped up to him off the turf from a cross by Willian. On this occasion, the Everton and England goalkeeper was equal to it, producing a fine save to push it away.

Pickford, however, was soon beaten. Mount collected a short pass from Pedro on the left, turned into the penalty box and slammed a low shot into the bottom corner and end a personal drought with his first goal since early December.

Everton have not kept a clean sheet in a Premier League away game since Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season and almost conceded a second when Willian cut in from the right and forced another save from Pickford.

Lampard’s front three, all over 30 and all out of contract at the end of the season, were invigorated.

Pedro grabbed the second, an unerring finish after passing sequence which culminated by a crisp pass by Gilmour into the feet of Giroud, who nursed the ball off to Barkley and he unzipped the ranks of his former club.

Pedro raced onto it and scored his first Premier League goal for more than a year. The former Spain international has not enjoyed the happiest of campaigns. He not been involved in a goal or an assist in the league and, suddenly, he had one of each in little over 20 minutes.

Everton arrived in such good form and yet offered absolutely no attacking threat until Chelsea made a rare slip in possession. Kurt Zouma failed to control a careless pass by Marcos Alonso and Richarlison nipped in to take the ball.

The Brazilian released Dominic Calvert-Lewin who accelerated towards goal only to drag and tried to dink the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga, recalled in goal for Chelsea after six games in the cold, but miscued his attempt and missed the target.

A goal here for the visitors might have jolted the game onto a different trajectory. It might have applied pressure and tested Chelsea’s nerve. It was not to be.

Ancelotti tinkered around with his formation before half time in a bid to bolster his midfield and, at half-time, he sent on Theo Walcott to replace Bernard, but the game was soon beyond their freach.

Willian accepted the invitation from Everton to take aim from distance and fired in the third for Chelsea, and then he delivered the cross for the fourth via a short corner and turned in from close range by Giroud.

It could easily have been more. Pickford produced a flying save to deny Pedro a second of the game before the home team eased off and coasted in. Truly a day to savour for Lampard. And a return to forget for Ancelotti.