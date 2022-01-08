Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1: Blues storm into FA Cup fourth round with a dominant display from fringe players and youngsters.

Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1: The Blues advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a dominant display from their fringe players and youngsters.

Chelsea made sure they wouldn’t be another giant-killing on a day of classic FA Cup upsets.

The eight-time champions easily dispatched non-league Chesterfield 5-1 at Stamford Bridge to advance to the fourth round.

Timo Werner scored the opening goal in this year’s FA Cup in just six minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Mateo Kovacic advanced before feeding Hakim Ziyech, whose shot was routinely swept home by the gun-shy German forward on the rebound.

As the Blues peppered the non-league outfit’s goal early on, Ziyech came close to adding a second – the Algerian rifling a right-footed effort towards the top corner, only for Scott Loach to deny him with a superb save.

The Chesterfield goalkeeper, however, was helpless to stop Callum Hudson-Odoi’s stunning strike in the 18th minute, when the young Englishman cut in from the left before curling a sublime strike into the far corner.

Chelsea debutant Luke Hall seized possession deep in the visitors’ half and crossed for Romelu Lukaku to tuck away inside the six-yard box just before the 20-minute mark.

Hall, a 17-year-old defender, made a statement with his first appearance in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chesterfield fought back midway through the first half before Tuchel’s side added a fourth seven minutes before the break.

Andreas Christensen capped a perfect 45 minutes for the European champions by looping a header over Loach after Werner’s initial strike was parried straight to the Dane.

Tuchel used the opportunity to replace Lukaku and Kovacic for Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second half after the game was settled before the break.

Chelsea increased their lead to five when Christian Pulisic was clumsily brought down in the box, allowing Ziyech to thump home the penalty.

Tuchel made a few more changes, including bringing on 26-year-old Lewis Baker, who was making his second Chelsea appearance after a seven-year layoff.

After the hour mark, the game became more subdued as Chelsea eased off the gas and Chesterfield realized they wouldn’t be able to repeat the upset that Cambridge and Kidderminster had produced only a few hours before.

When centre-back Fraser Kerr rattled his shot into the side-netting from a tight angle in the 73rd minute, the travelling fans were close to celebrating a goal of their own.

However, the visiting fans were treated to a memorable moment just seven minutes later when Kabongo Tshimanga’s shot was tipped straight…

